NY Sues EPA Over Long Island Sound Dumping Grounds

Law360, Los Angeles (August 17, 2017, 9:05 PM EDT) -- New York’s governor and attorney general teamed up Thursday to lob a lawsuit at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over a policy designating a section of eastern Long Island Sound as a dumping ground, saying the rule was arbitrary and the disposal site isn’t even needed.



The EPA in December moved forward with a plan to designate the waters just off the coast of New York and south of the mouth of the Thames River in Connecticut as a dumping ground for dredged sediment. At the...

