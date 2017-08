Grammar May Send AbbVie-Novartis IP Row To Arbitration

Law360, San Francisco (August 17, 2017, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Thursday he was likely to send AbbVie Inc.’s suit seeking to nix Novartis’ hepatitis C patents to arbitration, saying a licensing agreement between the companies was grammatically vague about where invalidity arguments should be decided, and so he would follow a “general rule” of favoring arbitration.



The suit alleges Novartis Vaccines & Diagnostics Inc. has been collecting licensing fees on the genetic makeup of the hepatitis C virus, which can't be validly patented under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice ruling that...

To view the full article, register now.