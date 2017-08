Reluctant Judge Approves SEC No-Fault Settlement

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge signed off on a $5,600 settlement between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a woman accused of tipping off her parents about regulatory concerns involving a cancer drug after questioning both sides about the no-fault pact.



Chief U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris, sitting in Boston, told the SEC and former Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc. employee Susan Dubuc at a hearing Wednesday that she was worried she might be simply rubber stamping the deal, which did not include an admission or a...

To view the full article, register now.