Lehman Attys Tout Progress As 9th Ch. 11 Anniversary Nears

Law360, New York (August 17, 2017, 9:39 PM EDT) -- As the ninth anniversary of Lehman Brothers’ historic collapse approaches, attorneys overseeing the wind-down of the former banking giant reported Thursday that over the past year, the estates have doled out $7 billion to creditors and wrapped up all bankruptcy court claims brought against Lehman Brothers Inc.



In an annual “state of the estate” hearing, the liquidating trustee for LBI and the plan administrator for parent company Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. shared with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley C. Chapman their teams’ accomplishments over the last 12...

To view the full article, register now.