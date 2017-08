Ex-Statoil Exec Says Injunction Bid Should Be Nixed

Law360, Houston (August 18, 2017, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A former Statoil unit chief technology officer urged a Texas federal judge Thursday not to place a preliminary injunction on him in a suit accusing him of masterminding a scheme to steal proprietary technology and to set up a competing business, saying he was never subject to a noncompete agreement.



In a brief in opposition filed Thursday, ex-CTO Matthew Dawson told the court that since February, when the lawsuit was filed against him and his wife and their new company Axiom Genesis Inc. by Statoil Gulf...

