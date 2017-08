Law360’s Pro Say Podcast: Teamsters Skewer 'Top Chef'

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 9:24 PM EDT) -- On the latest episode of Law360’s Pro Say podcast, the team discusses the high-profile trial pitting Teamsters against "Top Chef," a case that could leave DirecTV with a $4 billion liability to subscribers, and a lawyer in hot water after he created a sham dating profile for his rival.



Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and break down what you need to know about key legal developments.



This Week:



Teamsters Skewer 'Top Chef,'...

