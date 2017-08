CMA Finalizes Regulated Payment System Appeals Process

Law360, London (August 18, 2017, 6:42 PM BST) -- The U.K.’s competition authority on Friday published final guidance on the procedures it will follow when considering appeals brought by firms or individuals that have been subject to an enforcement action by the Payment System Regulator.



The procedures are aimed at ensuring the Competition and Markets Authority has the flexibility it needs to manage appeals fairly yet in the time frame set by statute, the regulator said, adding that it will allow appeals only to the extent that it is satisfied that the PSR’s decision was...

