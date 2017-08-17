Bed Bath & Beyond Bedsheets Called A Not-So-Luxurious Lie

Law360, Miami (August 18, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A putative class action filed in Florida federal court on Thursday claims that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. deceived consumers by selling "100% Egyptian Cotton" bedsheets that actually contain only 16 percent of the premium fabric.



Greenacres, Florida, resident Marta Rendon claims the New Jersey-based housewares chain's actions violate state and federal laws, including the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act and the Textile Fiber Products Identification Act.



"Plaintiffs and consumers purchased the premium priced product in lieu of the less expensive products, for the...

