Bed Bath & Beyond Bedsheets Called A Not-So-Luxurious Lie

By Nathan Hale

Law360, Miami (August 18, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A putative class action filed in Florida federal court on Thursday claims that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. deceived consumers by selling "100% Egyptian Cotton" bedsheets that actually contain only 16 percent of the premium fabric.

Greenacres, Florida, resident Marta Rendon claims the New Jersey-based housewares chain's actions violate state and federal laws, including the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act and the Textile Fiber Products Identification Act.

"Plaintiffs and consumers purchased the premium priced product in lieu of the less expensive products, for the...
Case Information

Case Title

Rendon v. Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc.


Case Number

9:17-cv-80960

Court

Florida Southern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

Donald M. Middlebrooks

Date Filed

August 17, 2017

