US Power Giant Calpine To Be Taken Private In $5.6B Deal

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 11:28 AM EDT) -- Texas-based Calpine Corp., a North American power giant that serves customers in 25 states, Canada and Mexico, will be taken private in a deal worth $5.6 billion, according to a Friday statement.



The agreement sees Energy Capital Partners, along with a consortium of investors led by Access Industries and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, acquiring Calpine for $15.25 per share. That’s equivalent to a 51 percent premium to Calpine’s unaffected share price on May 9, the day before initial media speculation that a deal might be...

