US Power Giant Calpine To Be Taken Private In $5.6B Deal
The agreement sees Energy Capital Partners, along with a consortium of investors led by Access Industries and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, acquiring Calpine for $15.25 per share. That’s equivalent to a 51 percent premium to Calpine’s unaffected share price on May 9, the day before initial media speculation that a deal might be...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login