US Wants Penalty For Falsified Chinese AC Valves

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 8:50 PM EDT) -- An Ohio-based company with ties to a Chinese manufacturer of refrigeration and air conditioning components should pay penalties after it misrepresented the nature of service valves it imported so it could avoid paying tariffs on the parts, the U.S. government asserted on Thursday.



Sanhua International Inc. should either pay $433,866 if the U.S. Court of International Trade determines the company was negligent in how it made the entries for the service valves or double that — $866,733 — if the court holds that the company’s actions...

