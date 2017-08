Mirvac Group Inks $123M Deal For Shopping Center Stake

Law360, Minneapolis (August 18, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Australian developer and property owner Mirvac Group on Friday said that it has purchased the remaining stake in a shopping center near Sydney that it didn’t already own from PAYCE Consolidated Ltd. for AU$155.3 million ($123.3 million).



Through the deal, Mirvac scooped up a 50.1 percent interest in East Village, a shopping center located in the Sydney suburb of Zetland, New South Wales, the company said in an Australian Stock Exchange filing. It purchased the other 49.9 percent interest in July 2016, the statement said....

To view the full article, register now.