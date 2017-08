Nigeria Looks To Disqualify Entire ICSID Panel In Oil Row

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Nigeria has moved to disqualify all three arbitrators on an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal in a dispute brought by two oil companies, which are accusing the country’s state-owned oil company of illegally seizing control of a separate Nigerian firm through which they held a prospecting lease.



The ICSID on Wednesday noted that Nigeria has filed a proposal to toss the three members on the World Bank arbitral panel. While the dispute resolution center did not provide any filings or additional details regarding...

