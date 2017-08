Insurer, Accountant Settle Suit Over Botched Grant Oversight

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 1:34 PM EDT) -- The Hanover Insurance Co. has settled a suit accusing Morison Cogen LLP of coming up short in their oversight of $23 million in government grants they oversaw on behalf of policyholder Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Inc., according to a Thursday filing in Pennsylvania state court.



Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas Judge Gary Glazer noted that the parties had reached a settlement in late July to the dispute, in which Hanover said it was forced to pay out $2.4 million under a non-profit management...

To view the full article, register now.