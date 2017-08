Schorsch Sues REIT Biz Successor For Defense Costs

Law360, Wilmington (August 18, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment trust mogul Nicholas S. Schorsch sued his former flagship business for defense fee coverage Thursday in Delaware’s Chancery Court, accusing the firm of refusing to honor agreements to pay and claiming that delays threaten his efforts in multiple proceedings.



Although the complaint against VEREIT Inc. — formerly American Realty Capital Properties Inc. — remains under a confidentiality seal, associated court documents list more than 20 cases as “underlying matters” of concern to Schorsch, including one broadly labeled “Government Investigations.”



According to a supplemental...

