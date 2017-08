Houston Clinic Owner Gets 40 Years For $17M Medicaid Fraud

Law360, Houston (August 18, 2017, 2:09 PM EDT) -- A Houston man who ran five home health care providers through which he operated a scheme that defrauded Medicaid and Medicare out of more than $17 million was sentenced to prison Thursday for his role in the crime and was ordered to pay the government restitution.



U.S. District Judge Sim Lake sentenced Godwin Oriakhi, 61, to 40 years in federal prison and ordered him to pay $4.79 million in restitution to Medicare and $13 million to Medicaid for the scam that operated from 2009 through 2016....

To view the full article, register now.