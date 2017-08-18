RadioShack Files E-Commerce-Focused Restructuring Plan

Law360, Wilmington (August 18, 2017, 3:13 PM EDT) -- RadioShack filed a proposed Chapter 11 plan and disclosure statement late Thursday in Delaware that would reorganize the bankrupt electronics retailer's debt structure and shift its operational focus to its e-commerce assets.



In court papers, General Wireless Operations Inc. said it has reached agreement on a settlement with second-lien secured lenders and the official committee of unsecured creditors that would have those parties support the proposed plan. General Wireless is the Standard General LP affiliate that had purchased RadioShack’s assets in 2015 as part of the...

