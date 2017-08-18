RadioShack Files E-Commerce-Focused Restructuring Plan
In court papers, General Wireless Operations Inc. said it has reached agreement on a settlement with second-lien secured lenders and the official committee of unsecured creditors that would have those parties support the proposed plan. General Wireless is the Standard General LP affiliate that had purchased RadioShack’s assets in 2015 as part of the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login