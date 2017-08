Navy Relieves USS Fitzgerald Leadership Over Deadly Crash

Law360, Washington (August 18, 2017, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The commanding officer, executive officer and command master chief of the USS Fitzgerald have been relieved of duty after a review of the destroyer’s June 17 collision with a Philippine-flagged merchant ship that cost the lives of seven American sailors, the U.S. Navy announced late Thursday night.



The Navy relieved Cmdr. Bryce Benson, who is recovering from injuries sustained in the collision, of his command because of a “loss of confidence in his ability to lead” after a review showed the vessel’s collision with the ACX...

