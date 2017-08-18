Gold King Spill Vows Could Be Fool's Gold For Pruitt

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 9:34 PM EDT) -- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt's recent promise to take a fresh look at tort claims over the agency's role in the 2015 Gold King Mine disaster may score political points by trashing his predecessors, but the move is likely to backfire if the agency doesn't follow through with compensation or tackle the threat of future spills, attorneys say.



Leading up to his Aug. 5 visit to the Gold King Mine near Silverton, Colorado, the site of the August 2015 accident in which an EPA...

