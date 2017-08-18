Analysis

Gold King Spill Vows Could Be Fool's Gold For Pruitt

By Andrew Westney

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 9:34 PM EDT) -- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt's recent promise to take a fresh look at tort claims over the agency's role in the 2015 Gold King Mine disaster may score political points by trashing his predecessors, but the move is likely to backfire if the agency doesn't follow through with compensation or tackle the threat of future spills, attorneys say.

Leading up to his Aug. 5 visit to the Gold King Mine near Silverton, Colorado, the site of the August 2015 accident in which an EPA...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular