Trump Elevates Status Of DOD Cyber Command

Law360, Nashville (August 18, 2017, 2:29 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Friday announced that he will elevate U.S. Cyber Command to a top-level military command focused on cyberspace operations, with U.S. Department of Defense brass also considering whether to separate Cybercom from the National Security Agency.



The review of U.S. Cyber Command announced on Friday will consider separating it from the National Security Agency, both of which are currently led by Adm. Mike Rogers, seen here May 9. (AP) Elevating Cybercom as a top-level unified command will help streamline the command and control...

