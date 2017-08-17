Levi Strauss Says Online Counterfeiters Working 'In Concert'

By Hannah Meisel

Law360, Springfield (August 18, 2017, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Denim giant Levi Strauss & Co. on Thursday filed suit in Illinois federal court in an attempt to stop online counterfeits of the brand's iconic jeans and other marks, especially by sellers in China.

Levi Strauss lobbed the suit against a list of sellers filed under seal, and only referred to in the case as The Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule "A." The San Francisco-based company alleges the defendant companies are "an interrelated group of counterfeiters working in active concert" to sell counterfeit Levi's...
Case Information

Case Title

Levi Strauss & Co. v. The Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule "A"


Case Number

1:17-cv-06006

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

840(Trademark)

Judge

Honorable Elaine E. Bucklo

Date Filed

August 17, 2017

