Care Managers Not Supervisors, Split NLRB Affirms

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A split National Labor Relations Board on Thursday affirmed a finding that a short-stay acute rehabilitation center’s care managers are not supervisors under the National Labor Relations Act, denying the employer’s request for review of a decision that found those managers’ pro-union remarks didn’t taint a union election outcome.



After a majority of cart nurses at Powerback Rehabilitation in Voorhees, New Jersey, voted into District 1199C, National Union of Hospital and Health Care Employees, the center had said that its care managers — who weren’t part...

To view the full article, register now.