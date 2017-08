Trump Tweets On Border Security In Wake Of Barcelona Attack

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 9:19 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump accused Democrats of using the courts to impede his national security policy in a series of tweets Friday after a van ran down a crowd of pedestrians in Barcelona, killing 13 and injuring dozens more in an act of terror.



On his way to Maryland’s Camp David for a meeting addressing national security, the president offered his support to the Spanish, assured his audience that U.S. law enforcement was on alert to potential threats and condemned “Radical Islamic Terrorism.” He also resuscitated a...

