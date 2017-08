DC Circ. Says Cellphones' Ubiquity Not Enough For Warrant

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday threw out evidence obtained under a search warrant seeking cellphones and electronic devices without showing probable cause the suspect owned any, ruling that the fact that most people own cellphones is not enough to search someone's home.



Two of the three judges on the panel agreed the search warrant that sought devices in Ezra Griffith's home and turned up an illegal gun was overbroad. The application for the warrant had described in detail why Griffith might be guilty of a murder,...

