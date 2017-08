Chicken Soup For The Soul Raises $30M In Reg A+ IPO

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. on Friday completed a $30 million Reg A+ offering, a scaled-down version of an initial public offering often called a “mini-IPO,” and landed on the Nasdaq in the largest exchange-listed offering under the Reg A+ format.



CSS Entertainment said it sold 2.5 million Class A shares at $12 each in an upsized deal that represented the top of the video content provider’s target range. The company initially called for issuing a minimum of 900,000 shares, but reserved the right...

