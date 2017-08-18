Sanchez Energy Sells Eagle Ford Assets For $105M

By Michael Phillis

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Texas-based Sanchez Energy Corp. on Thursday said it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell Eagle Ford Shale assets for about $105 million in cash, according to a company announcement.

Sanchez says it sold its Javelina assets, which are located a little over 100 miles west of Corpus Christi, Texas. The sale will likely close in the third quarter, Sanchez said.

“This transaction highlights the value creation that our grass roots leasing program has delivered,” Tony Sanchez III, the company’s CEO, said in a statement....
