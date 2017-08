EEOC Gets Quick Win In Bob Evans Pregnancy Bias Suit

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 3:11 PM EDT) -- A Bob Evans restaurant discriminated against a pregnant server when it took her off its automatic scheduling system and cut her hours despite her desire to keep working, a Pennsylvania federal judge said Thursday in a rare partial summary judgment order for a plaintiff, here the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.



Noting the rarity with which courts hand down such decisions, U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak said the overwhelming evidence — supervisor Jay Moreau explicitly told Hayley Macioce that he was taking her off the...

To view the full article, register now.