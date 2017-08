6th Circ. Ends Rand Paul's FATCA Challenge

Law360, Washington (August 18, 2017, 3:32 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit panel on Friday shot down a challenge to Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act measures from Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and others, ruling that the group can’t show they were actually harmed by the law.



The decision upheld a district court decision to toss their challenge to FATCA, saying that the judge rightly decided that none of the plaintiffs “alleged either an actual injury that is fairly traceable to FATCA or an imminent threat of prosecution from noncompliance with FATCA.” The plaintiffs claimed general...

