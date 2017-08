Feds Reach $10M Deal In Hawaii Birth Complications Suit

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The federal government has agreed to settle for $10 million a suit alleging that an Army hospital failed to notice signs of sepsis in a woman who gave birth at the facility, leading to the removal of her gallbladder and an eventual kidney transplant, according to documents filed Thursday in Hawaii federal court.



The settlement comes after Marites Campano sued over care she received at the Tripler Army Medical Center in July and August 2013. The agreement stipulated that attorneys' fees should take up no more...

