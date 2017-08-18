Ex-EOIR Head Juan Osuna Dies 3 Months After Resigning
Kids In Need of Defense, an immigration advocacy group where Osuna’s widow, Wendy Young, serves as president, confirmed the death to Law360 on Friday. Osuna's age and official cause of death were not immediately available.
Osuna, who left the EOIR in May, had an “unparalleled” concept of the nation’s immigration court system, said Mariaelena Hincapie, executive director of...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login