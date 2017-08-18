Ex-EOIR Head Juan Osuna Dies 3 Months After Resigning

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Juan P. Osuna, a former director of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review and ex-associate attorney general in the DOJ’s Civil Division, died Tuesday.



Kids In Need of Defense, an immigration advocacy group where Osuna’s widow, Wendy Young, serves as president, confirmed the death to Law360 on Friday. Osuna's age and official cause of death were not immediately available.



Osuna, who left the EOIR in May, had an “unparalleled” concept of the nation’s immigration court system, said Mariaelena Hincapie, executive director of...

