Blue Apron Hit With Stock Drop Suit After IPO

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shareholders have accused the meal kit maker and its directors of making misleading statements regarding its business strategies and earning potential that caused the company's share price to drop in the wake of its initial public offering, according to a proposed class action in New York federal court.



Named plaintiff Rustem Nurlybayev asserts that the company and the financial institutions that acted as underwriters for its public offering were aware prior to the IPO that Blue Apron was going to lower its...

