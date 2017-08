National Lampoon Ex-CEO To Pay SEC $1.3M Penalty

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT) -- An Indiana federal judge on Friday partly granted the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s motion for judgment on claims the jailed former CEO of National Lampoon Inc. ran a Ponzi scheme, ordering him to pay a $1.3 million penalty, but denied the agency’s bid for $230 million in disgorgement.



U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson agreed with the SEC that a jury verdict convicting former National Lampoon CEO Timothy S. Durham of securities fraud in 2012 is enough to establish Durham committed civil violations of the Securities...

