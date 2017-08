Endo Misrepresented Opioid Drug Safety, Shareholder Says

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 1:18 PM EDT) -- Endo International PLC misrepresented the safety of its opioid Opana ER, ultimately causing the company to pull the drug from the market and the stock price to plunge, according to a proposed class action filed in Pennsylvania federal court.



Shareholder Brandon Bier on Thursday said that a reformulated version of Opana falsely claimed to be crush-resistant and therefore “abuse-deterrent” because it was more difficult to snort or inject the painkiller. Shares declined after Endo pulled the drug from the market amid pressure by the U.S. Food...

