Mich. Doctor Charged With Prescribing Unnecessary Opioids

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A Dearborn, Michigan, doctor and his medical assistant have been charged with prescribing unnecessary controlled substances, including opioids, the state attorney general announced Friday.



Dr. Mohammad Derani allegedly prescribed opioids with a “minimal exam,” and assistant Zahra Alwajed allegedly coached patients on the best symptoms to give Derani to get the drugs they wanted, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said in a statement. Both were arraigned Friday in Dearborn District Court before Judge Gene Hunt.



“Any doctor who knowingly prescribes such highly addictive opioids without first...

To view the full article, register now.