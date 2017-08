Union Crane Operators' Ex-Boss Pleads Guilty To Extortion

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The former head of a Michigan union chapter of heavy equipment operators has owned up to a scheme in which he forced employees to hand over portions of their salaries for a special union fund that he then used for himself, including his daughter’s wedding present, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Friday.



John Hamilton, formerly elected to a top spot at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 324, has pled guilty to conspiring to commit extortion and shirking the Hobbs Act, for pocketing...

