Banca IMI Pays SEC $35M Over Foreign Shares Handling

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Banca IMI Securities Corp., a subsidiary of Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, will pay more than $35 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that BISC received American shares of foreign companies without owning the underlying securities, the SEC said Friday.



BISC, a broker-dealer owned by Intesa Sanpaolo unit IMI Capital Markets USA Corp., agreed to pay more than $20 million in disgorgement and interest and a $15 million civil penalty, without admitting or denying the SEC’s allegations that BISC obtained and lent American...

