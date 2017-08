Trump Or Congress Must OK Tax Return Release, Judge Says

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The Electronic Privacy Information Center has lost its bid to secure the release of President Donald Trump’s tax returns, with a D.C. federal judge holding Friday that the president needs to give his consent or Congress has to sign off, but either way, there’s nothing the court can do.



U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg nixed the privacy organization’s Freedom of Information Act suit seeking Trump’s tax returns from 2010 onward, as well as “other indications of financial relations with the Russian government or Russian businesses,”...

