Ex-Wasserman Schultz IT Worker Indicted For Bank Fraud

Law360, Miami (August 18, 2017, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A former information technology aide for Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was indicted late Thursday on bank fraud charges for allegedly securing home equity lines of credit on properties he and his wife own by lying to a bank about the properties.



A grand jury in the District of Columbia returned an indictment against Imran Awan and his wife, Hina Alvi, on four counts of bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, making false statements on a loan application and making unlawful monetary transactions....

