Country Club Biz Keeps $20M Award Over Shrunk Project

Law360, Philadelphia (August 18, 2017, 3:56 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Superior Court said Wednesday it would not reconsider a $20 million jury verdict in favor of a country club management company in a fight with a real estate developer over the reduction of a residential project around a club, which the company claimed flouted their contract.



The court rejected a petition by defendant Pulte Homes of PA, electing to stick with an earlier determination that the developer hadn’t been able to establish that its contract with Applecross Club Operations LLC was “unambiguous” or that...

