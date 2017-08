Best Practices For Whistleblower Internal Investigations

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 11:24 AM EDT) -- This practice note addresses special issues that often crop up when an organization responds to — or internally investigates — a whistleblower’s complaint of wrongdoing. In addition to the practice notes that generally discuss workplace investigations (see the "Investigations" practice note page), you should specifically consider the following issues when assisting employers with investigating whistleblower complaints:



Potential criminal exposure and individual employee representation;



Spoliation and preservation issues;



Confidentiality obligations;



Settlement with an individual whistleblower; and



When to voluntarily disclose whistleblower issues to...

