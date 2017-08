Atty Ordered To Hand Over Testimony Info In Defamation Row

Law360, Philadelphia (August 18, 2017, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania judge has ordered an attorney facing potential defamation claims to provide more detail about expert testimony he offered in a suit that left a rival lawyer facing some $2 million in damages over what a jury agreed was a frivolous lawsuit he pursued on behalf of a client.



George Bochetto, an attorney with Philadelphia-based Bochetto & Lentz PC, was ordered on Wednesday to respond to pre-complaint discovery requests lodged by Mark Halpern, an attorney with Halpern & Levy PC, seeking information about conversations he...

