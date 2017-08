Conn. Docs Group Can’t Nix Jury Award In OD Death Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (August 18, 2017, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut appellate panel affirmed a win for a patient’s estate in a suit accusing a doctors group of being responsible for her death due to a methadone overdose, saying Friday the cumulative evidence supported the jury’s verdict.



A three-judge Appellate Court panel affirmed a jury’s award of approximately $500,000 in a suit lodged by estate administrator James Procaccini alleging that an Emergency Medicine Physicians of New London County LLC doctor negligently discharged drug overdose patient Jill Procaccini after only about five hours of observation, a...

