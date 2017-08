CIT Largely Backs Duty On Chinese Solar Cells

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The Court of International Trade on Friday largely upheld the Department of Commerce’s determinations in the agency's second administrative review of countervailing duties on imported solar cells, despite challenges from both U.S. and Chinese companies that questioned the agency’s calculations.



Oregon-based SolarWorld Americas Inc., which originally petitioned for duties against JA Solar Technology Yangzhou Co. Ltd., had argued that Commerce erred by averaging data sets from analytics firm IHS Technology and trade statistics database Global Trade Atlas to calculate the benchmark price of solar glass used...

