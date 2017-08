LendingClub Board Accused Of Lying About Internal Controls

Law360, Wilmington (August 18, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A pair of LendingClub Corp. shareholders filed a derivative suit Friday in Delaware Chancery Court, alleging the company’s board breached its fiduciary duties by not ensuring LendingClub had sufficient internal financial controls and lied about them in regulatory filings.



Shareholders Jay Fink and Kelvin Farley accuse the 10 directors of the peer-to-peer online lending platform of failing to maintain adequate internal controls over its lending operations and thus allowing for questionable business practices by some executives and board members.



When these faults were disclosed in May...

