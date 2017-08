Son’s Wrongful Death Case Not Federal, 11th Circ. Says

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The 11th Circuit on Friday upheld the dismissal of a man’s lawsuit alleging that an Alabama hospital had violated the Controlled Substances Act by giving his father a “large dose” of an anxiety drug that ultimately led to a coma and death, ruling that the suit failed to specify how it fell within federal court jurisdiction.



A three-judge panel in a per curiam opinion upheld the dismissal of a wrongful death suit from Elmore Welch Jr., who alleged in federal court that the Atmore Community Hospital...

