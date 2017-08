Travelers Ordered To Cover Standard's Charney Suit Defense

Law360, Los Angeles (August 18, 2017, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Travelers Indemnity Co. must cover hedge fund Standard General LP's costs to defend a defamation lawsuit brought by American Apparel's ousted CEO Dov Charney, a New York federal judge ruled Friday, finding that a policy exclusion for employment-related claims doesn't bar coverage.



Travelers had argued the suit by Charney falls under an exclusion for employment suits because he wouldn't have sued if he was not ousted as CEO at the clothing giant, and that attempting to characterize Standard’s statements to the press about Charney as “advertising”...

To view the full article, register now.