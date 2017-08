Feds Seek 3 Years For Ex-VW Engineer In Emissions Scandal

Law360, Los Angeles (August 18, 2017, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors asked a Michigan federal judge Friday to sentence ex-Volkswagen AG engineer James Liang to three years in prison after he pled guilty to charges stemming from the diesel emissions scandal, while his attorney sought house arrest and community service.



Liang was accused of helping facilitate the installation of so-called “defeat devices” in diesel engines to beat U.S. emissions testing in approximately 500,000 vehicles. He pled guilty to a count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, commit wire fraud and violate the Clean Air...

To view the full article, register now.