EU Court Denies Insurtech Trademark To Allstate Insurance

Law360, London (August 21, 2017, 2:21 PM BST) -- The European Union’s top court said on Monday that it has refused to let Allstate Insurance Co., a major U.S. firm, trademark a high-tech device that rewards safe drivers.



The General Court at the European Court of Justice ruled in favor of the EU’s Intellectual Property Office, or EUIPO, and rejected Allstate’s application to register “Drivewise” under an EU trademark, according to a brief court order. Allstate, which is registered in Illinois, was also ordered to pay costs in the judgment dated July 5.



According to the...

