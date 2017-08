Freshfields Guides Total In $7.5B Maersk Oil Buy

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 6:57 PM EDT) -- France’s Total SA, led by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, unveiled a $7.45 billion acquisition, including debt, of A.P. Moller-Maersk Group’s exploration and production company Maersk Oil & Gas AS on Monday in a bid to bolster operations in the North Sea and other regions.



Total’s stock-and-debt acquisition of Maersk Oil stands to make the company the No. 2 operator in the North Sea, with a particular strength in production in the U.K., Norway and Denmark, according to a statement.



“This transaction delivers an exceptional opportunity for...

