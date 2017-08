B&G Pays $162.5M For PE-Backed Healthy Snack Biz

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 1:27 PM EDT) -- New Jersey-headquartered food distributor B&G Foods Inc. has agreed to pay about $162.5 million to acquire private equity-owned Back to Nature Foods Co. LLC, an independent snack business that uses only natural ingredients, according to a Monday statement.



Under the terms of the deal, B&G will acquire Back to Nature for roughly $162.5 million in cash from Brynwood Partners VI LP. The purchase price is subject to working capital adjustments. Back to Nature was formed in 2012 by Brynwood Partners and Mondel─ôz International Inc. The business...

To view the full article, register now.