Calif. Online Store Fights Back Against Alleged Patent Troll

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 4:04 PM EDT) -- WorldPantry.com has filed a complaint in California federal court accusing Landmark Technology of being a patent troll by threatening litigation over a payment processing patent, asking the court to declare that the patent is invalid and has not been infringed.



The San Francisco-based online store, which manages the e-commerce operations for food companies, on Friday filed a complaint in California’s Northern District. WorldPantry alleged that Landmark Technology Inc., based in San Diego, sent a demand letter in early June to one of the store's customers, Oberto...

